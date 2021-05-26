Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Port St. Lucie Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Port St Lucie Times
Port St Lucie Times
 17 days ago

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0aBsmjsd00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Port St Lucie Times

Port St Lucie Times

Port St Lucie, FL
158
Followers
191
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

With Port St Lucie Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related