Port St. Lucie Daily Weather Forecast
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.