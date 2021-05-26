Cancel
Huntsville, AL

Wednesday has sun for Huntsville — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Huntsville Digest
 17 days ago

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Huntsville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Huntsville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQtI0_0aBsmizu00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Huntsville, AL
With Huntsville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Huntsville, AL
