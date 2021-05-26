Cancel
Eugene, OR

Daily Weather Forecast For Eugene

Eugene Voice
 17 days ago

EUGENE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0aBsmh7B00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Light rain then rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

