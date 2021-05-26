Daily Weather Forecast For Eugene
EUGENE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while light rain during night
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, May 27
Light rain then rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.