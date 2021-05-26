Cancel
Gainesville, FL

Gainesville Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Gainesville News Flash
Gainesville News Flash
 17 days ago

GAINESVILLE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0aBsmeT000

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 96 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Gainesville News Flash

Gainesville News Flash

With Gainesville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

