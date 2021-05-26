Wednesday sun alert in Greenville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: OPEN THE DOOR TO YOUR NEW HOME - STUNNING inside and out! The Large and inviting covered front porch boast of stained concrete, wood beam posts, wood ceiling, ceiling fan and separate door to that oversized 2-car garage. Once inside the foyer the open concept of the Great room/Kitchen/Dining room combination with cathedral ceiling and beams will be a joy to come home to. Great room with fireplace, Kitchen with quartz counter tops, subway tile backsplash, separate coffee/beverage station, and a LARGE center island. Dining room with large sliding glass doors leading out to that impressive covered patio with stamped concrete and a privacy fenced back yard, OH! the outdoor dining adventures. Beautiful cabinetry with self closing doors and drawers and 5" floor molding throughout home. Open the double doors with framed glass into your 4th bedroom or office/den complete with wainscoting, chandelier and a closet, making this an option for a fourth bedroom. The walk in pantry boasts wood shelving and quartz countertop. Walk-in laundry room that connects by pocket door to a large walk-in master closet. Large master bath with double sink vanity, fully tiled shower, and separate water closet. Spacious Master bedroom has trey ceiling. On the other side of the home you will find two other bedrooms and a full bath with double sink vanity, quartz countertops and a tub/shower combo with tiled walls to ceiling. Upstairs you will find that Large bonus room. Fantastic Taylors location with close access to grocery, gas, dining, and shopping and fantastic school district! The beautiful Fisher is a three bedroom townhome with a stunning, spacious living space on the first level. Among the many upgrades in this home, The floors have been upgraded laminate flooring throughout the first level and tiled bathrooms, the kitchen includes upgraded gas range, elegant marble White Ice countertop, white laminate 42" upper cabinets and tile backsplash!!! The master bathroom is accented by an oversized 5' shower and double vanity with quartz countertop and spacious walk-in closet. Upstairs in this house also includes two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom with double vanity. Enjoy a Kitchen with GRANITE Countertops, Stainless appliances, and ISLAND BAR w/ adjoining breakfast area, overlooking the living room w/ GAS LOG Fireplace, tall ceilings, and beautiful HARDWOOD floors. The formal dining area features a trey ceiling, COLUMN, moldings and WAINSCOTING. Relaxing owner's suite features another trey ceiling, walk-in closet, and a full bath with a stand up TILED shower, tiled floors, and solid surface double sink vanity. Spend your evenings out of the shade in a rocking chair on your covered front porch, or on the back covered patio. For practical matters, the laundry room is a good size, there's plenty of cabs and closet space, and a two car attached garage. It is a brick build and since the home is only 2 years old, major systems should be in great shape. All of this with a convenient location close to Greenville and to all the amenities Mauldin has to offer. Make this house your HOME today! This unit is regularly booked solid. Private entrance leads to a completely updated, high-end, nicely appointed suite. Relish the downtown sights and sounds from every window or take the spiral staircase to the rooftop office/entertainment loft. Private rooftop contains a spacious, partially covered outdoor area with grill and mounted television for football games or to enjoy a glass of wine while taking in the city life below. This condo boasts two nicely-sized bedrooms with walk-in closets and large en suites finished with Cambria quartz countertop and beautiful walk-in tile showers. Master bath has double vanity. The entire unit has crown molding and surround sound speakers throughout. Living room has top of the line vented Mendota fireplace for those rare, but brisk evenings! Attention to detail shows in the original hardwoods in the living room, as well as inlaid marble floors and hardwoods in the kitchen. Cambria countertops with stainless steel, farm-style double sink and high-end appliances in the gourmet kitchen include a DCS refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, and Blue Star stove and oven. Recessed and under the counter lighting, as well as a large center island to gather around are perfect for those impromptu get-togethers as you view the sunsets or stars through the enormous skylight highlighted by 150-year-old beams. This must-see sensational home in the heart of downtown Greenville will not disappoint and will not last. Call today for your private showing.<p><strong>For open house information, contact C. VICTOR LESTER, COLDWELL BANKER CAINE at 864-585-8713