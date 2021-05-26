Wednesday set for rain in Providence — 3 ways to make the most of it

(PROVIDENCE, RI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Providence Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Providence:

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 86 °F, low 65 °F 5 to 14 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly cloudy then rain showers likely in the day; while rain showers during night High 67 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 60 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 23 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.