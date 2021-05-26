Cancel
Providence, RI

Wednesday set for rain in Providence — 3 ways to make the most of it

Providence Bulletin
(PROVIDENCE, RI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Providence Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Providence:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aBsmaw600

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • 5 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy then rain showers likely in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Providence, RI
With Providence Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

