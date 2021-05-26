Cancel
Oxnard, CA

Oxnard Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Oxnard Daily
OXNARD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aBsmZ0F00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 64 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 70 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Oxnard Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

