Oxnard Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OXNARD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 65 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 64 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 68 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
