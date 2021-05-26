Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocala, FL

Sun forecast for Ocala — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Ocala Updates
Ocala Updates
 17 days ago

(OCALA, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ocala. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ocala:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aBsmY7W00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ocala Updates

Ocala Updates

Ocala, FL
199
Followers
195
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ocala Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocala, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic#Sun Today#Nws Data#Snacks#Gathering Sizes#Risk Levels#Experimentation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Updates

Here’s the cheapest gas in Ocala Saturday

(OCALA, FL) According to Ocala gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas. CITGO at 1236 E Silver Springs Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 3820 Nw Blichton Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Updates

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Ocala

(OCALA, FL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Updates

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(OCALA, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Ocala Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Updates

Live events on the horizon in Ocala

1. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 2. NPD Classic Car Show & Beer Fest; 3. Mystery Island Vacation Bible School; 4. Essential Pistol -Concealed Weapons Permit Class; 5. Play DJ Bingo FREE In Ocala - Charlie Horse;
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Updates

Check out these townhomes for sale in Ocala

(OCALA, FL) These Ocala townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Updates

Ocala weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ocala: Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Updates

Get weather-ready — Ocala’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ocala: Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Marion County, FLvillages-news.com

Health alert issued for presence of blue-green algae at Lake Weir

The Florida Department of Health in Marion County has issued a health alert for the presence of Cylindrospermopsis raciborskii and Botryococcus braunii toxins in surface water at Lake Weir. These toxins are related to the presence of blue-green algae. The health department has said the sample which included the blue-green-algae...
Marion County, FLorlandomedicalnews.com

Health Alert Issued for Blue Green Algal Bloom

OCALA —The Florida Department of Health in Marion County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of Cylindrospermopsis raciborskii and Botryococcus braunii toxins in surface water. These toxins are related to the presence of blue-green algae. The impacted waterbody is Lake Weir with a main public access point along the north shore at 12431 SE 135th Ave., Ocklawaha, FL.
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

Wildflowers In Ocala Field At Dusk

A reader writes that her daughter often tells her that weeds are still important. They are simply plants and flowers that grow efficiently in unexpected places. How right she is! The wildflowers were breathtaking this year all over Marion County! Thanks to Andrea Proeber for sharing!. Share your local photos...
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

City of Ocala Aquatic Fun Centers preparing to re-open for Summer

The City of Ocala’s Aquatic Fun Centers will re-open to the public for the summer at the end of the month. The Jervey Gantt Aquatic Fun Center, 2390 SW 36th Ave., will have a limited opening to the public Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23. Two swim sessions will be available each day, a morning session 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and an afternoon session 2 to 5 p.m. Beginning Saturday, May 29 the facility will be open seven days a week.
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

Ocala Christmas Parade set to return in 2021

For most, mid-May is too early to think about the holidays. But for the Friends of the Christmas Parade’s committee in Ocala, it’s never too early – especially after last year’s parade was nixed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite getting the blessing of the health department in 2020, the...