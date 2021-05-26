Cancel
Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa Daily Weather Forecast

Santa Rosa Bulletin
Santa Rosa Bulletin
 17 days ago

SANTA ROSA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aBsmXEn00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Santa Rosa Bulletin

Santa Rosa Bulletin

Santa Rosa, CA
ABOUT

With Santa Rosa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

