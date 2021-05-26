Cancel
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines Weather Forecast

Des Moines Times
Des Moines Times
DES MOINES, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aBsmWM400

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

