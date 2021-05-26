Des Moines Weather Forecast
DES MOINES, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 58 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.