Boston, MA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Boston

Posted by 
Boston Times
Boston Times
 17 days ago

BOSTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0aBsmUac00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • 8 to 17 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 48 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

