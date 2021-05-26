4-Day Weather Forecast For Boston
BOSTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- 8 to 17 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 48 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.