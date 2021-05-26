4-Day Weather Forecast For Boston

BOSTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 91 °F, low 68 °F 8 to 17 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 80 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night High 64 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 48 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.