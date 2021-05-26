Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amarillo, TX

Weather Forecast For Amarillo

Posted by 
Amarillo News Alert
Amarillo News Alert
 17 days ago

AMARILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aBsmTht00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Amarillo News Alert

Amarillo News Alert

Amarillo, TX
144
Followers
187
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Amarillo News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amarillo, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Amarillo News Alert

Monday sun alert in Amarillo — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(AMARILLO, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Amarillo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Amarillo News Alert

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(AMARILLO, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Amarillo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Amarillo News Alert

Get weather-ready — Amarillo’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Amarillo: Saturday, May 15: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Amarillo, TXPosted by
101.9 The Bull

Here We Go Again Amarillo, More Storms Are On The Way

There's nothing that catches my attention on a weather map more than red, especially when there's a lot of it. Well our friends over at Storm Search 7 definitely have one for us today. We may not be in the bullseye... but we're close enough that it definitely is eyes on the skies day around Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle. Don't get me wrong I love colorful maps but this one looks pretty rough:
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Potter County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Potter, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Potter; Randall The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Potter County in the panhandle of Texas Northeastern Randall County in the panhandle of Texas * Until 245 AM CDT. * At 1140 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Amarillo and Bushland. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Carson County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carson, Potter, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carson; Potter; Randall The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Randall County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 633 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Washburn, or 9 miles east of Amarillo, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Hail may accumulate on roadways causing hazardous travel. * Locations impacted include Amarillo and Pantex. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Potter County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Potter, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. Target Area: Potter; Randall SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN RANDALL AND SOUTH CENTRAL POTTER COUNTIES UNTIL 130 AM CDT At 102 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles north of Umbarger, or 10 miles west of Canyon, moving northeast at 25 mph. Dime size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Amarillo, Canyon, Umbarger, Mescalero Park and Timbercreek Canyon.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Carson County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carson, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carson; Potter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CARSON AND SOUTHEASTERN POTTER COUNTIES At 646 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of Washburn, or 12 miles east of Amarillo, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Amarillo and Pantex. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Armstrong County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Deaf Smith, Donley, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Deaf Smith; Donley; Gray; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Wheeler FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for A portion of the Panhandle of Texas, including the following areas, Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Deaf Smith, Donley, Gray, Oldham, Palo Duro Canyon, Potter, Randall and Wheeler. * Until Midnight CDT tonight. * Rain amounts from previous days in combination with moderate to heavy rain today could lead to Flash Flooding issues. Storms will be moving about 15 to 25 mph today and areas that have already had significant rain will be the most vulnerable to Flash Flooding.
Armstrong County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Carson, Palo Duro Canyon, Potter, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN ARMSTRONG NORTHEASTERN RANDALL...SOUTHWESTERN CARSON AND SOUTHEASTERN POTTER COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM CDT At 1110 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mescalero Park to 5 miles northeast of Palo Duro Canyon. Movement was north at 15 mph. Up to nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Amarillo, Canyon, Lake Tanglewood, Mescalero Park, Washburn, Palo Duro Canyon, Timbercreek Canyon and Pantex.
Deaf Smith County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Deaf Smith, Oldham, Potter, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Deaf Smith; Oldham; Potter; Randall THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN RANDALL SOUTHEASTERN OLDHAM...NORTHEASTERN DEAF SMITH AND SOUTHERN POTTER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.
Amarillo, TXKFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. Watch for various lane closures in both directions of I-27 from Western Street south to the I-27/US 60 split in Canyon for metal beam guard fence and cable barrier work. Watch for left lane closures in...
Dallam County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallam, Hartley, Moore, Potter, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 18:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dallam; Hartley; Moore; Potter; Sherman The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas Sherman County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Dallam County in the Panhandle of Texas Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas Northeastern Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 634 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Conlen to Masterson, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Dumas, Stratford, Cactus, Fritch, Sunray, Four Way, Conlen, Masterson, Lake Meredith and Texhoma. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Dallam County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dallam, Hartley, Moore, Potter, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 16:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dallam; Hartley; Moore; Potter; Sherman THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN POTTER...SHERMAN SOUTHEASTERN DALLAM...MOORE AND NORTHEASTERN HARTLEY COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas.