Weather Forecast For Amarillo
AMARILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 90 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.