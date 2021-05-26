Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

Wednesday has sun for Fort Myers — 3 ways to make the most of it

Fort Myers Voice
 17 days ago

(FORT MYERS, FL) A sunny Wednesday is here for Fort Myers, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Myers:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aBsmSpA00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fort Myers, FL
