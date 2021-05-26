Syracuse Weather Forecast

SYRACUSE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 88 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night High 65 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Friday, May 28 Light Rain Likely High 55 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance light rain then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.