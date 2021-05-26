Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Syracuse News Beat
Syracuse News Beat
 17 days ago

SYRACUSE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aBsmOXU00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 55 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance light rain then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse, NY
106
Followers
201
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Syracuse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Syracuse Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related