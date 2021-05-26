Cancel
Savannah, GA

Weather Forecast For Savannah

Savannah Times
Savannah Times
SAVANNAH, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgtIm_0aBsmNel00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 72 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 96 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

