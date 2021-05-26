Weather Forecast For Savannah
SAVANNAH, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 96 °F, low 72 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 96 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.