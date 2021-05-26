Weather Forecast For Sarasota
SARASOTA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- 1 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
