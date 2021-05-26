Cancel
Sarasota, FL

Weather Forecast For Sarasota

Posted by 
Sarasota Updates
Sarasota Updates
 17 days ago

SARASOTA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aBsmMm200

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • 1 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • 1 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • 1 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

