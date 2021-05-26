Cancel
Laredo, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Laredo

Laredo Today
Laredo Today
 17 days ago

LAREDO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08golT_0aBsmIF800

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 99 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 100 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 101 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 99 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

