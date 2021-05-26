Weather Forecast For Salem

SALEM, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny in the day; while light rain during night High 73 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, May 27 Light rain then rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 62 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, May 28 Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 70 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 78 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



