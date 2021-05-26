Weather Forecast For Salem
SALEM, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while light rain during night
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, May 27
Light rain then rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 62 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
