Lubbock is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!
(LUBBOCK, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lubbock. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lubbock:
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 90 °F, low 63 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.