Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Lubbock News Alert
Lubbock News Alert
 17 days ago

(LUBBOCK, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lubbock. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lubbock:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0aBsmGTg00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lubbock News Alert

Lubbock News Alert

Lubbock, TX
177
Followers
182
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lubbock News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Sunny Afternoon#Picnic#Thunderstorms#Sun Today#Snacks#Nws Data#Gathering Sizes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Lubbock News Alert

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Lubbock

(LUBBOCK, TX) Lubbock-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Lubbock sports. For more stories from the Lubbock area, click here.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Lubbock News Alert

Save $0.27 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Lubbock

(LUBBOCK, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Lubbock, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 9805 University Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.52 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Phillips 66 at 2440 19Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Lubbock News Alert

Saturday sun alert in Lubbock — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(LUBBOCK, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lubbock. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Lubbock News Alert

Price checks register Lubbock diesel price, cheapest station

(LUBBOCK, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.66 in the greater Lubbock area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Lubbock area went to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 9805 University Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.63 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Love's Travel Stop at 4221 N Ih-27, the survey found:
Lubbock News Alert

This is the cheapest gas in Lubbock right now

(LUBBOCK, TX) According to Lubbock gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas. Costco at 6020 34Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.48 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 2017 50Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Lubbock News Alert

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(LUBBOCK, TX.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Lubbock Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Lubbock News Alert

Jump on Lubbock’s rainy forecast today

(LUBBOCK, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lubbock Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Lubbock News Alert

Take a look at these homes on the Lubbock market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This Amazing 4/2/2 home has vaulted ceilings with beautiful crown molding in the entry and living room. Along with a gourmet kitchen, it has a pantry, beautiful granite counters, large breakfast bar with island and plenty of storage. The separate dining room speaks for itself. The isolated master suite includes a double vanity, his/her closets with a built-in armoire and a jet\tub.The large basement is perfect for an extra living area or game room. The yard has a privacy fence. Come see this home on a quiet cul-d-sac in Frenship School District. Dino Approved seller willing to pay some closing cost\paint allowance.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Valerie Grant, Lyons Realty at 806-368-8950</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTHViYm9jayUyMEFzc29jaWF0aW9uJTIwb2YlMjBSZWFsdG9ycy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1MQU9SVFgtMjAyMTA0ODg4JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Excellent income producing rental duplex property. This 2 unit duplex has recent updates completed with exterior and interior paint, updated flooring and other improvements. Rental income of $825 + 600 per respective side. Contact listing agent for showing assistance. We need to provide the tenants at least 24 hour notice. Thank you for your help in doing this.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Casey Klingensmith, Keller Williams - Lubbock at 806-771-7710</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwS2VsbGVyJTIwV2lsbGlhbXMlMjBSZWFsdHklMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtS1ctMTE1NDAzODklMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Beautifully centurally located house. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1 car garage. Lots of space and storage.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Matthew Graham, Century 21 John Walton, REALTORS at 806-793-8111</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> GREAT property for investors! 2205 Cedar Ave was built in 2018 and has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great size bedrooms, an open concept living and kitchen area, and updated flooring! The living area flows directly into the kitchen for a great living space to host family and friends. With a covered patio and large fenced yard, this home is great to enjoy the West Texas summer nights. This home is perfectly updated and it great for any investor. Don't miss out on making this home yours! Give us a call for a private showing.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Cole Whisenhunt, Keller Williams Realty at 806-771-7710</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Lubbock News Alert

Start immediately with these jobs in Lubbock

These companies in Lubbock are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Entry Level - Customer Service experience wanted-Remote Work! $65k+yr; 2. Remote Sales Consultant; 3. Remote Sales Representative $120K+ First Year - Top Comp level 140%; 4. Sales Representative - Remote; 5. Remote Sales Position; 6. Sales Representative - Lead - Work from Home or Office; 7. Account Specialist; 8. WORK FROM HOME Bilingual Customer Service Specialist - Texas Only; 9. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 10. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative;
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Lubbock News Alert

Get hired! Job openings in and around Lubbock

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Lubbock: 1. INSURANCE SALES REPRESENTATIVE - NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED; 2. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 3. Sales Representative Work From Home $100K+; 4. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3207 / Week; 5. DO YOU WANT PRE SET APPOINTMENTS FOR LIFE INSURANCE SALES?????!!!!!; 6. CL A Drivers Frac/Oilfield Driving $1800-$2400+/WK-No Prev Oilfield Required; 7. System Administrator/IT Programmer; 8. Sales Admissions Rep/Marketing; 9. Brand Marketing Representative/Entry Level; 10. General Manager - GREAT QUALITY OF LIFE;
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Lubbock News Alert

Start tomorrow? Lubbock companies hiring immediately

These companies in Lubbock are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Sales Representative Needed - Work From Home; 2. Sales Representative Work From Home $100K+; 3. Life Insurance Agents! Earn $500 a Day; 4. Sales Representative - Lead - Work from Home or Office; 5. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 6. Inbound Billing - Customer Service Representative (Work from Home, Texas); 7. Sales Representative (Remote); 8. REMOTE Life Insurance Agent - $2k+Weekly/Flexible (LICENSE REQUIRED); 9. URGENT NEED | WORK FROM HOME | INSURANCE SALES REP; 10. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+;