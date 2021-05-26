Cancel
Pensacola, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pensacola

Pensacola News Alert
 17 days ago

PENSACOLA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWZZ7_0aBsmFax00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

