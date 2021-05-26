Mobile Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MOBILE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.