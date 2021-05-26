Cancel
Mobile, AL

Mobile Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Mobile News Flash
 17 days ago

MOBILE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cyr4y_0aBsmEiE00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

