4-Day Weather Forecast For Madison

MADISON, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, May 27 Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 53 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 30 mph



Friday, May 28 Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 52 °F, low 38 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



