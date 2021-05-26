Cancel
Madison, WI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Madison

Madison Today
Madison Today
 17 days ago

MADISON, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3A6W_0aBsmB4300

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 53 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 52 °F, low 38 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.





