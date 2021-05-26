Cancel
Lexington, KY

Lexington Weather Forecast

Lexington Bulletin
Lexington Bulletin
 17 days ago

LEXINGTON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vFIV_0aBsm7cO00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Lexington Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

