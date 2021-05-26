Fort Wayne Weather Forecast

FORT WAYNE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night High 81 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 75 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, May 28 Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 59 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 66 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.