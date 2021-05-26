Cancel
Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne Weather Forecast

Fort Wayne Bulletin
 17 days ago

FORT WAYNE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0aBsm6jf00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 59 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Fort Wayne Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

