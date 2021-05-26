Cancel
Corpus Christi, TX

Weather Forecast For Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi Journal
 17 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tz2ji_0aBsm5qw00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Corpus Christi Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

