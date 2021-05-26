Weather Forecast For Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.