Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

4-Day Weather Forecast For Toledo

Posted by 
Toledo News Watch
Toledo News Watch
 17 days ago

TOLEDO, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aBsm4yD00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 51 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while rain during night

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 57 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Toledo News Watch

Toledo News Watch

Toledo, OH
221
Followers
183
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Toledo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toledo, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Chance Light Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Toledo, OHPosted by
Toledo News Watch

Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Toledo

(TOLEDO, OH) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Toledo Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Toledo, OHPosted by
Toledo News Watch

Get weather-ready — Toledo’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Toledo: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;