4-Day Weather Forecast For Toledo
TOLEDO, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while rain during night
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain in the day; while chance light rain during night
- High 57 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
