3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in West. Palm Beach

(WEST. PALM BEACH, FL) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for West. Palm Beach:

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 80 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 81 °F, low 76 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 83 °F, low 76 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 83 °F, low 77 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.