Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Beach, FL

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in West. Palm Beach

Posted by 
West Palm Beach Voice
West Palm Beach Voice
 17 days ago

(WEST. PALM BEACH, FL) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for West. Palm Beach:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aBsm2Cl00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 76 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 76 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 77 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

West Palm Beach Voice

West Palm Beach Voice

West Palm Beach, FL
98
Followers
206
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With West Palm Beach Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palm Beach, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Thunderstorms#Picnic#The Sun#Nws Data#Snacks#Inspiration#Gathering Sizes#Today#Jumping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach Voice

West Palm Beach gas at $2.69 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) Gas prices vary across in the West Palm Beach area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.89 per gallon. Sam's Club at 4295 45Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 1921 Okeechobee Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.58.
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach Voice

Local price review shows diesel prices around West Palm Beach

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) You could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on diesel in West Palm Beach, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the West Palm Beach area went to Speedway at 5019 Okeechobee Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.87 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at BP at 959 N Military Trl, the survey found:
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach Voice

Take a look at these homes on the West Palm Beach market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Looking for a beautiful home in Lake worth, here it is! 3/2 with a pool, 2 car garage, and huge yard for 425K! Have the feeling of home the minute you walk in & see the open floor plan w/ an abundance of natural light. Your kitchen comes fully equipped with updated appliances, granite countertops, & custom cabinets. Having guests over? Move the party outside to a spacious, modern fountain, & fenced-in patio on a larger lot than most. Head through the house to find your large master bedroom/bath, 2 more spacious bedrooms, & a large open living room perfect for a playroom or office. This lovely home sits on a corner with access to pull a large boat or RV right into the back yard from Lantana Rd. The serene neighborhood is located close to 95, the turnpike, shops, and restaurants.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Derrick Smielewski, Canvas Real Estate at 954-332-7121</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This charming Palm Beach Island pied-a-terre is the perfect retreat in the most convenient location; two blocks to the Beach, two blocks to the Intracoastal and two blocks to Worth Avenue. The interior has just been renovated and is most relaxing with comfortable convertible living/dining space, private sunny bedroom or sitting room, kitchen and full bath. This boutique enclave offers onsite laundry, off-street parking and serene covered lanai. You will enjoy living in the heart of town. Also available for seasonal lease.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Eric Sain, The Keyes Company (PBG) at 561-845-6036</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmVhY2hlc01MUyUyMC8lMjBGbGV4bWxzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVJNTFNGTC1SWC0xMDU4MjU5NyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> PRICE REDUCED!!! Beautiful 3 bedroom with loft townhouse! Tall ceilings, spacious bedrooms and lots of storage. Tiled first floor. Great community with LOW HOA offering resort-style pool, gym, pickleball / basketball court, grill, playground. Freshly painted inside and out! Upgrades galore including new kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, a/c unit, accordion shutters, and hurricane-impact garage door. Only 5 miles to the beach, close to I-95, downtown Boynton Beach with lots of shopping, dining, and outdoor activities! All ages.<p><strong>For open house information, contact John Ryan, BlueChip Properties at 561-302-5616</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmVhY2hlc01MUyUyMC8lMjBGbGV4bWxzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVJNTFNGTC1SWC0xMDcxNDkyNSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> 55 AND OVER COMMUNITY. Nice spacious one bedroom condo with one and a half baths and a beautiful water view. Two window wall-in air conditioners. Unfurnished. Community has a club house with a 1221 seat theater and heated indoor pool, bocce ball, sail boats, fitness center with onsite trainer five days a week, onsite Walgreens Drug Store, free transportation on and off site, barber/beauty salon , 17 swimming pools and much, much more. A must see.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Cynthia Ann Brown Williams, Century Village Real Estate at 561-471-9677</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmVhY2hlc01MUyUyMC8lMjBGbGV4bWxzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVJNTFNGTC1SWC0xMDY5MzI5NiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach Voice

Start tomorrow? West Palm Beach companies hiring immediately

These companies in West Palm Beach are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Financial Services Representative - Ownership Opportunity!; 2. Sales Representative - Remote; 3. Customer Support Specialist; 4. REMOTE Bilingual Customer Service Representative; 5. Remote Customer Service Representative; 6. Customer Service Representative- Remote; 7. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 8. Call Center Agent - Days, Evenings, and Weekend Shifts; 9. Remote Customer Service Representative; 10. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Sell With Us for SEP While Working Remote!;
Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach Voice

Get weather-ready — West. Palm Beach’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in West. Palm Beach: Tuesday, May 18: Slight Chance Rain Showers; Wednesday, May 19: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;