Spokane, WA

Spokane Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Spokane Post
Spokane Post
 17 days ago

SPOKANE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8O0z_0aBsm1K200

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 39 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

