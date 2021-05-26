Spokane Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SPOKANE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance Rain Showers
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 39 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
