Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Ana, CA

Santa Ana Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Santa Ana News Flash
Santa Ana News Flash
 17 days ago

SANTA ANA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aBsm0RJ00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Santa Ana News Flash

Santa Ana News Flash

Santa Ana, CA
191
Followers
194
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Ana News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Ana, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
San Miguel County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-12 14:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-12 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: San Miguel A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SAN MIGUEL COUNTY At 426 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sapello, or 8 miles north of Las Vegas, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Las Vegas, Storrie Lake State Park, Sapello and Montezuma. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 342 and 361. State Road 104 between Mile Markers 1 and 7. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH