Grand Rapids Weather Forecast

GRAND RAPIDS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 76 °F, low 43 °F 7 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night High 65 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 28 mph



Friday, May 28 Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 57 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



