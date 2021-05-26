Grand Rapids Weather Forecast
GRAND RAPIDS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 43 °F
- 7 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night
- High 65 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 57 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
