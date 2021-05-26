Cancel
Stockton, CA

Stockton Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Stockton Daily
 17 days ago

STOCKTON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aBslx1m00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stockton, CA
281
Followers
176
Post
30K+
Views
