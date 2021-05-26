Weather Forecast For Richmond
RICHMOND, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then light rain likely during night
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
