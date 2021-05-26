Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Weather Forecast For Richmond

Posted by 
Richmond Voice
Richmond Voice
 17 days ago

RICHMOND, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vFIV_0aBslvGK00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then light rain likely during night

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Richmond Voice

Richmond Voice

Richmond, VA
120
Followers
188
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Richmond Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Richmond, VANBC12

Forecast: Dryer tonight with another rain chance Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few quick sprinkles possible throughout the evening. After Tuesday, it turns drier and much warmer!. SUNDAY EVENING: Mostly cloudy with a few showers during the early afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 50s, highs in low 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%) MONDAY: Mostly cloudy...