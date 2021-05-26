Weather Forecast For Richmond

RICHMOND, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 93 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 89 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then light rain likely during night High 83 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 69 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.