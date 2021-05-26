Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Baton Rouge Voice
Baton Rouge Voice
 17 days ago

BATON ROUGE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PimjE_0aBsluNb00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Baton Rouge Voice

Baton Rouge Voice

Baton Rouge, LA
238
Followers
180
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Baton Rouge Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Slight Chance Showers#Nws Data#La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WAFB

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returns to the Capitol City

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a nearly picture perfect weekend around the area, a rainy pattern returns this week. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms can be expected through the end of the week, with locally heavy rainfall possible on any given day. The one bit of good news is that the threat for any severe weather appears to be fairly low at this point.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
Baton Rouge Voice

Get weather-ready — Baton Rouge’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Baton Rouge: Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Louisiana Staterecordpatriot.com

Heavy rains hammer western Louisiana with more to come

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Heavy rains in western Louisiana flooded streets, left cars stranded and heightened worries in a region hammered by two hurricanes last year and a deep freeze this winter. The National Weather Service said between five and 12 inches (12-30 centimeters) of rain had already fallen...
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Livingston; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; West Baton Rouge; Western Orleans .A low pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce an area of heavier rainfall across portions of Southeast Louisiana generally along and south of the I-10/12 corridor tonight through Wednesday morning. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following areas, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge and Western Orleans. * Through Wednesday morning * Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts in excess of 6 inches will be possible tonight through through Wednesday morning. The most likely areas for heavy rainfall will be along and south of the I-10/12 corridor in Southeast Louisiana including portions of metro Baton Rouge and metro New Orleans. These heavier rainfall amounts could cause localized flash flooding issues. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low lying and poorly drained areas will be possible, and flash flooding could occur where the heaviest rain falls.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments advises motorists that the majority of state roadways, except for the interstate, in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish are experiencing high water and may not be safe to pass. Motorists are advised to use caution when entering and exiting the interstate as ramps may have high water. Drivers are urged not to drive unless necessary.