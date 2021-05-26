New Orleans Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NEW ORLEANS, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
