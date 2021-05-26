Cancel
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Knoxville Journal
Knoxville Journal
 17 days ago

KNOXVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aBslrjQ00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Knoxville Journal

Knoxville Journal

