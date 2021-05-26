Cancel
Honolulu, HI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Honolulu

Posted by 
Honolulu Journal
 17 days ago

HONOLULU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0aBslpxy00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while scattered rain showers during night

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Scattered rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then scattered rain showers during night

    • High 85 °F, low 72 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Scattered rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while isolated rain showers during night

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Scattered rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers during night

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Honolulu, HI
