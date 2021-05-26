4-Day Weather Forecast For Honolulu
HONOLULU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while scattered rain showers during night
- High 86 °F, low 72 °F
- 13 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Scattered rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then scattered rain showers during night
- High 85 °F, low 72 °F
- 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Scattered rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while isolated rain showers during night
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Scattered rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers during night
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
