Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita, KS

Wichita Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Wichita Bulletin
Wichita Bulletin
 17 days ago

WICHITA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aBsloKT00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wichita Bulletin

Wichita Bulletin

Wichita, KS
180
Followers
175
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wichita Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Ks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Wichita, KSPosted by
Wichita Bulletin

Wichita gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.92 per gallon

(WICHITA, KS) Gas prices vary across in the Wichita area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.92 per gallon. Jump Start at 1131 E 47Th St S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $1.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at American Eagle at 6330 E 21St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
Wichita, KSPosted by
Wichita Bulletin

Get weather-ready — Wichita’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wichita: Monday, May 17: Mostly cloudy in the day; while t-storms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: T-storms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Wichita, KSKWCH.com

Stormy work week headed our way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for more showers and storms this week. A stalled frontal boundary over the state is not expected to move much and it will continue to be the focal point for developing showers and storms. The activity from last night continues...
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Kansas Statekfdi.com

Kansas storms cause flooding, evacuations, rescues

Severe thunderstorms brought heavy rains and flooding to communities in north central Kansas Saturday night. Rainfall amounts of 5 to 8 inches were reported across the area, and flood warnings were issued for Osborne, Russell, Lincoln, Ellsworth and Saline counties. Water rescues were reported in Natoma, in Osborne County, with...
Wichita, KSKWCH.com

Storm chances continue into the workweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that more rounds of showers and storms will continue into the start of the workweek. Scattered storms will continue over central Kansas this evening before diminishing by midnight. The higher chance of storms through the night will remain in western Kansas as activity moves out of eastern Colorado.
Harper County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harper, Kingman, Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Be prepared to take shelter in the event the storms intensify and become severe...or a warning is issued by the National Weather Service. Target Area: Harper; Kingman; Sedgwick; Sumner The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Northeastern Harper County in south central Kansas Northwestern Sumner County in south central Kansas Southwestern Sedgwick County in south central Kansas Southeastern Kingman County in south central Kansas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Conway Springs...moving northeast at 10 mph. hail up to the size of dimes...and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Clearwater, Conway Springs, Argonia, Norwich and Viola. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for south central Kansas.
Wichita, KSKWCH.com

More afternoon scattered storms possible

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -A stationary front draped across Kansas, will be the focus of more storms today and tonight. Last night and early this morning thunderstorms produced between 5-8″ of rainfall across north-central Kansas, with numerous reports of flooding and flash flooding in Saline, Ottawa and Lincoln Counties. The rain finally ended around 6am however water rescues and high water remained in many locations. Warm humid conditions will contribute to more storms later today and overnight. A flash flood watch is in effect until 7am Monday for several counties in western Kansas where more heavy rain is expected later tonight.
Sedgwick County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sedgwick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL SEDGWICK AND SOUTHERN HARVEY COUNTIES At 1242 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sedgwick, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Newton, Halstead, Sedgwick and Bentley. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH