Tulsa Daily Weather Forecast
TULSA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
