Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Daily Weather Forecast

Tulsa Post
Tulsa Post
 17 days ago

TULSA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1NZY_0aBslnRk00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

