Riverside Daily Weather Forecast
RIVERSIDE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 87 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
