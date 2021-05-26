Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Gamestop, AMC short sellers lost $754 mln after Tuesday's rally - Ortex

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pZpdf_0aBsljuq00
A GameStop store is seen in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of New York City, New York, U.S. January 27, 2021. Picture taken January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Zieminski/File Photo

Investors shorting meme stocks GameStop (GME.N) and AMC (AMC.N) Entertainment are estimated to have lost $754 million on Tuesday alone as the shares rallied, data from financial analytics firm Ortex shows.

Shares in GameStop, which was at the heart of the so-called "stonks" retail trading mania earlier this year, rose 8% to nearly $225 in U.S. premarket trading on Wednesday, a day after rising 18%. Shares in cinema operator AMC soared 39%.

"The sharp price increase can cause short position holders to try to close their positions by buying back the shares, causing additional demand which in turn can cause the share price to go up further," said Peter Hillerberg, co-founder of Ortex.

"This is what the 'Reddit army' is hoping for."

Short interest in AMC is currently estimated to be 21% of freefloat and in GME it is estimated at 17% of freefloat, according to Refinitiv data.

Ortex data shows short-sellers lost $618 million during Tuesday's session, rising to $754 million if aftermarket trading were taken into account.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc#Gamestop#Short Interest#Gamestop#Retail Price#Retail Investors#Share Price#U S Investors#Ortex#Freefloat#Gme#Retail Trading Mania#U S Premarket Trading#Rose#Cinema Operator Amc#Aftermarket Trading#Rally#Meme Stocks#Demand#Sharp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Move Over, AMC: Here's a Short Squeeze Candidate With as Much Cash and a Brighter Future

A lot has been made of the recent trend of groups of retail investors acting in concert to drive the shares of near-defunct businesses higher. Unlike the leaders of some other companies in that position, the management team at AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) took advantage of its recent share price surge by selling shares to raise cash -- nearly $600 million worth in June. That followed equity raises in January and May that netted about $1.3 billion total. It was a shrewd tactic, and is leading some to believe the company might have a bright future after all.
StocksCoinTelegraph

GME and AMC stock surge may impact crypto meme coins, BTC not so much?

This year, stocks like the movie theater chain AMC Entertainment and video game retailer GameStop (GME) have been the vehicle for individual retail traders to show their dissent against the so-called “free market.”. Starting in late January and driven by sentiment from Reddit communities such as r/Wallstreetbets, these meme stocks...
Stockscloudnewsmag.com

Orphazyme joins GameStop and AMC in meme stock frenzy

Investors and analysts spent the morning attempting to find out why, during American trading times, a little biotechnology firm namely Orphazyme unexpectedly rose roughly 1,400%. Orphazyme A/S works as a biotechnology firm that develops medicines for the treatment of genetic illnesses, as well as research and development of molecular chaperone...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

AMC stock bounces, in wake of credit upgrade; GameStop stock also rises

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. bounced 3.9% in premarket trading Friday, after falling 22.2% over the past two sessions. The stock, along with some other meme stocks, took a hit Thursday after GameStop Corp. disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Commission was looking into the "trading activity" in its stock and those of other companies. GameStop's stock rallied 6.1% ahead of Friday's open, after tumbling 27.2% on Thursday. Late in Thursday's session, AMC's credit rating was upgraded by two notches, to CCC+ from CCC-, by S&P Global Ratings, which said the movie theater operator's recent equity capital...
StocksInvestorPlace

Will GameStop Stock Start Trading Like AMC Stock?

Step aside GameStop (NYSE:GME), AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is clearly leading the charge this time around. The so-called “meme stock” rally is back and these names are surging higher once again. However, will GME stock start to participate?. Let’s not make any mistakes. GameStop stock has still done pretty well, up...
StocksUS News and World Report

8 Short Squeeze Stocks That Could Take Off

These stocks are primed for a short squeeze. In recent months, groups of social media stock traders have orchestrated targeted buying campaigns in some of the market's most heavily shorted stocks in an attempt to trigger short squeezes. A short squeeze is a large, short-term spike in a stock's share price that occurs when a sizable group of short sellers is forced to close out its positions all at once by buying shares of stock. S3 Partners just launched a metric that scores stocks by their short squeeze potential. These eight stocks received scores of 10 out of 10, according to S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky.
Stocksjusticenewsflash.com

After the earnings report, GameStop’s share price plummeted 27% | Financial Markets News

The stock was one of the first stocks to receive a lot of Reddit and social media attention earlier this year, and it soared by about 1,100% in 2021. As one of the first emoji icons, GameStop Corp.’s rapid rebound this year may be losing momentum after the company said it plans to sell more stocks and did not provide details on its strategy to turn losses into profits.
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

GameStop falls 25% on potential share sale, other 'meme stocks' falter

BENGALURU/NEW YORK (June 10): Shares of GameStop Corp fell 25% on Thursday and other so-called meme stocks also declined in a sell-off that hit a broad range of stocks favoured by retail investors on social media platforms. GameStop shares recently traded at around US$226, after the video game retailer on...
StocksNBC San Diego

Meme Stocks Hit a Wall on Thursday With GameStop, AMC and Clover Down Big

The meme stock mania created by the day trading Reddit crowd fizzled a bit on Thursday. It's easy come, easy go for many speculative names favored by retail investors including AMC Entertainment and GameStop as they suffered double-digit losses on Thursday, pulling back from their recent explosive rallies. The video game retailer shed 27.2% even after announcing two high-profile executive hires from Amazon. The movie theater chain dropped 13.2% on Thursday, turning negative on the week.
Toledo, OHPosted by
Benzinga

ContextLogic, Cleveland-Cliffs, Clover Strike Gains Pre-Market As GameStop, AMC Drop Lower On SEC Probe Warning

Shares of so-called stonks, or stocks popular with retail investors, are seeing mixed trading activity in the early pre-market session on Thursday. ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) has emerged as the most popular stock on WallStreetBets. Its shares are up 3.3% in early pre-market hours on Thursday as retail traders see the e-commerce platform company as the target of a potential short squeeze. The company’s shares closed 8.9% lower on Wednesday at $10.60.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why GameStop Is Trading Lower Today

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) is trading lower Thursday morning after the company announced its first-quarter financial results, a share offering — and SEC probe. What Happened: GameStop reported an earnings loss of 45 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 83 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.28 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.16 billion.
Retailtheedgemarkets.com

For short sellers haunted by retail boom, Asia is the place to be

(June 11): Asia’s short sellers can rest easy, as they look largely free from attack unlike peers in the U.S. where retail investors have banded together to squeeze out bearish bets. An equal-weighted basket of the 30 MSCI Asia Pacific Index members with the highest short interest has declined about...
StocksBusiness Insider

24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Medley Management Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLY) rose 144.9% to $14.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Wednesday. Medley LLC recently received NYSE notice regarding delayed Form 10-Q filing. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO) rose 70% to $8.32 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Wednesday. Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) rose 41.5%...