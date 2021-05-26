Cancel
Salt Lake City, UT

Weather Forecast For Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City News Watch
Salt Lake City News Watch
 17 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aBslfNw00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Salt Lake City, UT
With Salt Lake City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

