Daily Weather Forecast For Rochester
ROCHESTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Rain Likely
- High 52 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
