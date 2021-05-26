Daily Weather Forecast For Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 85 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 29 mph



Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night High 63 °F, low 46 °F 2 to 13 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Rain Likely High 52 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 61 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.