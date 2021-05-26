Cancel
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Daily Weather Forecast

BAKERSFIELD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aBslbr200

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

