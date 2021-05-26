Daily Weather Forecast For Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly Cloudy
- High 78 °F, low 49 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.