Daily Weather Forecast For Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 51 °F 7 to 18 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night High 62 °F, low 46 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Rain High 50 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 59 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.