Daily Weather Forecast For Buffalo
BUFFALO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- 7 to 18 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night
- High 62 °F, low 46 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Rain
- High 50 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 59 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
