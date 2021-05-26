Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Daily Weather Forecast For Buffalo

Buffalo Post
Buffalo Post
 17 days ago

BUFFALO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0aBslWOH00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • 7 to 18 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain

    • High 50 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Buffalo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

