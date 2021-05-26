Cancel
Georgia State

How to Find Tomorrow's Silicon Valleys

By Nick Fouriezos
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI had only recently moved back to my home state of Georgia this year when I met them: the Silicon Valley transplants. The three of them were an unlikely trio of former tech workers who had moved from Berkeley, California, to Atlanta after their startup was acquired. They brought with them a desire to build an intentional community here . . . where the tea is sweeter, the land is cheaper and the internet connections are about as good as anywhere. They weren’t alone in their thinking: New cities are emerging as tech hubs, a process hastened by the pandemic. Globally too, commerce capitals are shifting, with China losing some of its dominance and Africa rising. Join us on this trip through tech’s changing contours.

Georgia StateMarietta Daily Journal

Money transfers to Georgia up in April 2021

May 17—Georgia received $194.1 million from abroad in April 2021, which is 145.4 percent more than the amount in April 2020, Trend reports via the National Bank of Georgia. Russia ($33.35 million), Italy ($31.73 million) and the United States ($24.88 million) were the largest remittance senders in April 2021. Overall,...
Georgia StateTifton Gazette

Georgia reports 314 cases Monday

ATLANTA – Georgia saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday by 314 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state department recorded 890,581 confirmed cases. The state has reported 17,804 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, no change since the deaths reported the previous...
Georgia StateWMAZ

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Georgia StateJanesville Gazette

Georgia anti-abortion law heads back to court this September

ATLANTA — While the U.S. Supreme Court’s announced on Monday that it would consider a restrictive anti-abortion law out of Mississippi, Georgia activists are readying for their day in a federal appeals court later this year. Debate on Georgia’s law, which would ban most abortions once a doctor could detect...