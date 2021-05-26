Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Washington Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Washington Voice
Washington Voice
 17 days ago

WASHINGTON, DC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0aBslRye00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers then rain in the day; while rain during night

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Washington Voice

Washington Voice

Washington, DC
96
Followers
204
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Washington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data#Dc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Washington, DCPosted by
Washington Voice

Washington gas at $2.83 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(WASHINGTON, DC) Gas prices vary across in the Washington area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.66 per gallon. CITGO at 3820 Minnesota Ave Ne was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 4861 Massachusetts Ave Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Washington, DCWUSA

Hottest weather of 2021 arrives this week

WASHINGTON — While the month of May has been relatively comfortable so far, 12 of the first 16 days of the month saw highs below average, some serious heat is on the way for the DMV. The last time that D.C. (National Airport) hit 90-degrees was on September 4, 2020,...
EnvironmentWashington Post

D.C. faces first taste of 90-degree heat with sudden onset of summer pattern

The D.C. area has enjoyed delightful springlike weather for the past one to two weeks, with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. But, in the middle of this week, we’re set to hit a switch, with temperatures leaping into the 80s. Between Thursday and early next week, daily highs may be close to or even exceed 90 degrees.
Washington StateGovernment Technology

Getting Washington’s New ShakeAlert Earthquake Warning

(TNS) - May 17— Washington residents with a cellphone in their pockets could have a short, but possibly critical warning before they feel the next big earthquake. Earlier this month, Washington joined California and Oregon in using the U.S. Geological Survey's ShakeAlert system for earthquake early warning. The program, which has been in the works since 2006, picks up shaking from sensors built across the state and sends alerts to residents nearby seconds before the ground starts moving. Depending on where they're located in proximity to the epicenter, cellphones will receive a warning seconds or tens of seconds before the ground shakes.
Washington StatePosted by
Washington Voice

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Washington as of Tuesday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Washington: 1. 2202 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE (202) 678-6010; 2. 1117 10th St NW (202) 326-1401; 3. 3240 Pennsylvania Ave. SE (202) 584-5700; 4. 661 Pennsylvania Ave. SE (202) 543-3305; 5. 845 Bladensburg Rd NE (202) 397-2600; 6. 1199 Vermont Ave NW (202) 628-0720; 7. 5227 Georgia Ave NW (202) 723-5811; 8. 1755 Columbia Rd NW (202) 234-8601; 9. 2834 Alabama Ave SE (202) 582-4800; 10. 2350 Washington Pl NE (202) 635-8520; 11. 128 130 Kennedy St NW (202) 829-3235; 12. 2226 Wisconsin Ave (202) 944-8671; 13. 435 8th St NW (202) 783-4293; 14. 3031 14th St NW (202) 332-4865; 15. 2129 14th Street, North West (202) 299-0138; 16. 1000 U St NW (202) 518-2978; 17. 1100 New Jersey Ave SE (202) 488-2364; 18. 645 H St NE (202) 544-1878; 19. 804 Maine Ave SW (202) 488-1428; 20. 1515 New York Ave NE (202) 269-0005; 21. 7828 Georgia Ave NW (202) 882-1132; 22. 1506 21st St NW (202) 818-8070; 23. 326 East Capitol St NE (202) 543-4400; 24. 1800 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE (202) 503-3610; 25. 1400 7th St NW 202-238-0181; 26. 300 H St NE 202-548-5101; 27. 1050 Brentwood Rd NE 202-281-3901; 28. 1345 Park Rd NW 202-777-1078; 29. 1535 Alabama Ave SE 202-610-6450; 30. 1631 Kalorama Rd NW (202) 299-0874; 31. 1350 Potomac Ave SE (202) 544-1613; 32. 1201 First St NE (202) 589-0127; 33. 401 M St SE (202) 554-2076; 34. 1841 Columbia Rd NW (202) 795-9711; 35. 3001 P St NW (202) 337-4100; 36. 6500 Piney Branch Rd NW 202-723-5612; 37. 2845 Alabama Ave SE 202-575-7527; 38. 490 L St NW 202-719-2439; 39. 3830 Georgia Ave NW 202-722-4067; 40. 1100 4th St SW 202-719-2500; 41. 1855 Wisconsin Ave NW 202-333-6048; 42. 415 14th St SE 202-920-5875; 43. 1747 Columbia Rd NW 202-667-2080; 44. 1601 Maryland Ave NE 202-398-6900; 45. 5545 Connecticut Ave NW 202-364-0320; 46. 1217 22nd St NW 202-776-9084; 47. 801 7th St NW 202-789-5345; 48. 1155 F St NW #975 202-969-8814; 49. 1306 U St NW 202-328-8761; 50. 1815 Connecticut Ave NW 202-332-1718; 51. 3301 New Mexico Ave NW 202-966-4900; 52. 5929 Georgia Ave NW 202-719-3770;
Washington, DCfox5dc.com

Gas shortages still causing problems for residents in parts of DC region Monday

WASHINGTON - Gas shortages are still causing problems for residents in parts of the D.C. region Monday. Gas prices in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia rose last week as panic created fuel shortages at gas stations after hackers struck the largest fuel pipeline in the United States. The Colonial Pipeline was shut down for days to contain the damage.