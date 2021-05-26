Washington Weather Forecast

WASHINGTON, DC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night High 93 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 86 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance rain showers then rain in the day; while rain during night High 77 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 64 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.