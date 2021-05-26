Washington Weather Forecast
WASHINGTON, DC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 93 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers then rain in the day; while rain during night
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
