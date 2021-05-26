Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Louisville Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Louisville Daily
Louisville Daily
 17 days ago

LOUISVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8O0z_0aBslQ5v00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Louisville Daily

Louisville Daily

Louisville, KY
166
Followers
191
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Louisville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Patchy Fog#Ky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Louisville, KYPosted by
Louisville Daily

This is the cheapest gas in Louisville right now

(LOUISVILLE, KY) Gas prices vary across in the Louisville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 3408 Bardstown Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Valero at 327 W 5Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.