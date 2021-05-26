Oklahoma City Weather Forecast

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 86 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 86 °F, low 63 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 75 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 75 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



