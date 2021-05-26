Oklahoma City Weather Forecast
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.