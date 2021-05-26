Cancel
Traverse City, MI

Last week of May cools down after summer like temperatures made an appearance

By Blake Hansen
UpNorthLive.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch cooler air settles in mid to late week with temperatures tumbling from the 80's in spots Tuesday down into the 50's by Thursday/Friday. WEDNESDAY: Cooler conditions will be the focus of Wednesday as the above-mentioned cold front clears Northern Michigan. By the afternoon hours, those north of M-72 (north of a Traverse City - Grayling line) will fall into the 50s to lower 60s under a stout northwest breeze. Any upper 60s to 70s will mostly be across the Central Lower communities (Cadillac - Houghton Lake line southward).

